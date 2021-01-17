BJP leaders lodge complaint against makers of 'Tandav', demand ban

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNILGROVER INSTAGRAM/SUNILGROVER

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam on Sunday lodged a complaint against the makers of web series 'Tandav' for allegedly insulting Hindu gods. The complaint was registered at Mumbai's Ghatkopar police station.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Kotak wrote to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, demanding a ban on the web series. "It has been observed that now a days OTT platform has become very popular especially among the youth. The platform is free from all censoring authority and in the purview of interest of freedom, sometimes they are taking undue advantage. There is no law or autonomous body governing OTT platform or digital content. Now there is urgent need to regulate the OTT platform," Kotak wrote.

"Programmes telecast on OTT platform is full of sex, violence, drugs, abuse, hate and vulgarity. Sometimes they also hurt the sentiments of Hindu and religious sentiments. I also noticed and expressed by many citizens across the country about recent web series Tandav released on OTT platform. It seems thtat makers of Tandav have deliberately mocked Hindu gods and disrespected Hindu religious sentiments," the BJP MP from Mumbai-North East said in his letter.

He further urged the I&B Ministry to immediately constitute a regulatory authority on OTT platform and in the meantime ban the controversial web series.

