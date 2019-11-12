Tamil Nadu woman hit by truck while trying to avoid falling AIADMK flagpole; critically injured

A 30-year-old woman riding a two-wheeler was critically injured after a truck hit her and ran over her legs when she allegedly tried to avoid a falling flagpole of the AIADMK in Coimbatore on Monday.

The woman identified as Rajeswari was riding her scooter on the Avinashi Road in Coimbatore on Monday when the accident happened. As the flag pole allegedly was falling on her path, she tried to manoeuvre her vehicle to avoid being hit. She lost the balance of her vehicle and fell on the road, and the truck behind her ran over her legs. She was critically injured and has received multiple fractures. An FIR has been registered against the lorry driver, police said.

Tamil Nadu woman hit by truck while trying to avoid falling AIADMK flagpole; critically injured

Rajeswari was rushed to a hospital where the doctors operated on her legs.

This accident comes soon after the death of a 23-year-old R. Subasri, who was run over by a water tanker after she fell off the two-wheeler she was driving when an illegal banner fell on her in Chennai.

The banner was put up by AIADMK leader Jayagopal for his son's wedding. DMK President M. K. Stalin in a tweet on Tuesday wondered 'when there will be an end to the AIADMK partymen's publicity craziness'.

Stalin said one more woman has been affected by the AIADMK's craze for publicity. He also said the police are trying to cover up the proximate cause of the accident, that is, falling off the AIADMK flagpole.

(With IANS input)

ALSO READ | Lost faith in the govt: Madras High court after death of Chennai techie

ALSO READ | Chennai techie crushed to death by water tanker after AIADMK's illegal hoarding falls on her