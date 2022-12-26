Heavy to very heavy rain prediction in 10 Tamil Nadu districts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) A scooterist drives amidst gusty winds and heavy rain in Chennai.

Rain Alert: The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday as the deep depressions that have prevailed over Sri Lanka are likely to become a depression over the Kanniyakumari sea and adjoining areas.

The depression, according to the India Meteorological Department, is likely to move further west-northwestwards and weaken over the southeast Arabian Sea. This depression would lead to heavy to very heavy rains in many regions of south Tamil Nadu and in some places of north Tamil Nadu.

Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts.

Chennai and its suburbs are likely to have partly cloudy conditions in the next 48 hours, and light to moderate rains, accompanied by a thunderstorm, is likely to occur in a few places.

The IMD also said that from December 27 to 29, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in one or two places.

