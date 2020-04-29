Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu to restart industrial activity in green zones

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, here on Wednesday, told the District Collectors the government would soon issue orders for restart of industries in the ''green zones''. Chairing a review meeting via video link, Palaniswami said in ''green zones, where there were no coronavirus cases the District Collectors could allow units to operate after the government order. "All business units can be allowed to operate in ''green zones''," said Palaniswami.

The central government had allowed cement, sago, sugar, medical equipment and steel mills to operate, he said and added, the District Collectors to allow them to restart their operations if they were not located in the banned areas.

The Chief Minister said the vehicles entering Tamil Nadu from other states would be monitored strictly at borders, and added, the coronavirus spread had been controlled in all the districts barring Chennai.

Palaniswami asked the District Collectors not to hinder movement of farm produce and lend a helping hand to farmers in marketing or storage of their produce.

