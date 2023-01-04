Follow us on Image Source : ANI Tamil Nadu: Software engineer tries to avoid pothole gets mowed down by truck, dies

A software engineer, S Shobana, died after being mowed down by a truck near Maduravoyal in Chennai on Tuesday. According to reports, she lost control of her two-wheeler when she hit a pothole on the road.

According to Poonamallee Police, the woman was reportedly on her way to drop her brother off at an institution for his NEET coaching classes. Neither Shobhana nor his brother was wearing a helmet, the police said. The driver, identified as Mohan, was arrested after he had fled from the scene of the accident.

"None of them were wearing helmets. The truck driver, Mohan arrested on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence. Civic authorities repaired the damaged portions of the road," the Poonamallee Police said in a statement.

Interestingly, the civic authorities fill the potholes and repaired the damaged portions of the road soon after the accident.

