Tamil Nadu: Six dead, 10 injured after bus rammed into lorry, PM Modi expresses grief

Tamil Nadu news : As many as 6 passengers, including 2 women were killed and 10 others were injured on Friday (July 8) after a state-run transport corporation bus they travelled rammed into a truck on a highway near Chengalpattu, police said.

The Chidambaram-bound bus hit the container truck off Mathuranthakam on the Chennai-Tiruchirappalli national highway, a Chengelpet District police officer told adding at least 10 others were injured and they were taken to a hospital. A probe is on.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths. In a tweet, he said, "Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Chengalpattu. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

Governor RN Ravi conveyed his deepest condolences to the kin of those who lost their lives in the road accident in Chengalpattu district and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the death of the accident victims and announced Rs 5 lakh relief each to the bereaved families from the CM's Public Relief Fund.

According to Chengalpattu district police, the bus was travelling to Chidambaram town from Chennai on the Trichy highway. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the matter is going on. Further details are awaited.

