Tamil Nadu schoolgirl suicide: Father's plea to stop second autopsy of 17 year-old girl rejected

Tamil Nadu schoolgirl suicide: The Supreme Court, in response to the deceased girl's father's plea, has refused to grant an interim stay on the re-postmortem ordered by Madras High Court.

However, it agreed to hear plea by parents of Kallakurichi girl on Wednesday seeking urgent hearing of petition seeking to include a medical expert of their choice in team which will conduct a re- postmortem.

Madras High Court had ordered a re-postmortem on the body of a 17 year-old girl, whose death had sparked off the violence on July 17.

The 17-year-old girl, studying Class 12 in a private residential school in Chinnasalem's Kaniyamoor area in Kallakurichi, was found dead on July 13 on the hostel premises.

The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel was suspected to have ended her life by jumping to the ground from the top floor.

Reportedly, a postmortem report indicated that she had sustained injuries before her death. Police registered a case and initiated probe.

