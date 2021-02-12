Tamil Nadu: 11 killed in fireworks factory blast; PM Modi expresses grief, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Image Source : ANI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of deceased.

An explosion at a fireworks factory in Tamil Nadu's Sattur district killed at least 11 workers and injured several others on Friday.

The police said that the explosion took place when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks.

Ten fire fighting units from various locations were rushed to the spot to douse the fire in the factory at Acchankulam village.

PM Modi express grief

Expressing grief over the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said authorities have been directed to provide all help to those affected. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the family of those killed and Rs 50, 000 for people suffering serious injuries.

"Fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover soon. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected," the PMO tweeted.

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each has been approved from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured," it added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of deceased and Rs 1 lakh for critically injured.

"I've instructed district authorities and medical experts to give best treatment to injured and asked local administration to ensure that families of deceased and injured are informed and necessary arrangements made," the chief minister said.

He also said that district authorities have been directed to inspect such industries on a regular basis.

