Tamil Nadu on red alert as heavy rains kill 3

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday issued a red alert in four districts as the state as heavy rains lashed the state. State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran stated Three people have died due to electrocution on Thursday.

The red alert has been issued for Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chinglepet.

Heavy to very heavy rains pounded Chennai and the suburbs, inundating roads and subways, and the intense spell may turn out to be one of the heaviest witnessed in recent years.

Starting from noon, most areas in the city and suburbs began receiving rainfall and it was heavy to very heavy in several locations.

According to India Meterological Department (IMD), the highest rainfall of 17.65 CM was recorded in MRC Nagar here. It was 14.65 CM and 10 CM at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.

In other areas, including those falling under neighbouring Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, the showers ranged from 1 CM (Madhavaram) to 10 CM (Nandanam). The rainfall data was recorded between 8.30 AM and 6.15 PM today.

Isolated heavy to very rainfall activity is likely to continue over north coastal Tamil Nadu and adjoining areas of south coastal Andhra Pradesh during next three days and decrease thereafter, the IMD said.

Weather enthusiasts made claims in the social media vis-a-vis the intensity of rains and on showers beating previous records. One such claim said Thursday's rains in Chennai was the heaviest for a single day in the month of December after 2015. IMD officials here, however, did not confirm such claims.

