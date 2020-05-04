Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu records 527 COVID-19 cases today, biggest jump till date

As many as 527 more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu taking the total number of cases in the state to 3550, State Health Department informed on Monday. One death was also recorded today, while 30 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The state's health bulletin specified that a large number of today's cases are linked to the Koyembedu market.

527 more people have tested positive for #COVID19 in Tamil Nadu taking the total number of cases in the state to 3550: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/XgggpSfi3T — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

