Monday, May 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Tamil Nadu records 527 COVID-19 cases today, biggest jump till date

Tamil Nadu records 527 COVID-19 cases today, biggest jump till date

As many as 527 more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu taking the total number of cases in the state to 3550, State Health Department informed on Monday

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Chennai Updated on: May 04, 2020 17:46 IST
Tamil Nadu records 527 COVID-19 cases today, biggest jump till date
Image Source : PTI

 Tamil Nadu records 527 COVID-19 cases today, biggest jump till date 

As many as 527 more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu taking the total number of cases in the state to 3550, State Health Department informed on Monday. One death was also recorded today, while 30 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The state's health bulletin specified that a large number of today's cases are linked to the Koyembedu market. 

 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X