Light to moderate rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu: IMD

Image Source : PTI. An aeroplane stands parked in the waterlogged Chennai Aiport as heavy rain continue to lash Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu rains live updates: Light to moderate rainfall in most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema south interior Karnataka and Kerala during the next 24 hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

"The depression over north coastal Tamil Nadu weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema south interior Karnataka and Kerala during next 24 hours," IMD said in its weather forecast bulletin.

Parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have witnessed heavy rainfall over the next few days due to depression over the Bay of Bengal, leading to waterlogging in parts of the state.

Schools in Coimbatore also remain closed on Wednesday in wake of the red alert issued by the weather department. On Thursday, the IMD issued a red alert in Cuddalore, Viluppuram, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Karaikal following incessant rainfall in the city.

Tamil Nadu government declared local holidays on November 10 and 11 for nine districts- Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai- after the weather department predicted heavy rains for the next couple of days.

Additionally, flood warning has also been issued as the water level in the Vaigai dam reached at 69 feet against the full reservoir capacity of 71 feet in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains, and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

He also urged people to stay safe and follow instructions issued by the local authorities.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu. My condolences to the bereaved families. With relief and rescue operations underway by state and central agencies, I urge people to stay safe and follow the instructions issued by the local authorities," the vice president said on Twitter.

At least 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu as flooding triggered by intense showers and release of surplus from dams transformed several areas in state capital Chennai and in the suburbs into a virtual, large water body as streets swirled with deluge and trash.

Besides Chennai and its suburbs, which fall under the districts of Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram, other regions of the state, including the northern belt, too received heavy rainfall.

(With agencies inputs)

