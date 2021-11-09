Tamil Nadu rains LIVE updates: Death toll mounts to 5; red alert issued for next two days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspects rain-affected areas in Chennai

The death toll in Tamil Nadu due to rain-related incidents on Tuesday jumped to five, said Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran. He added that 538 huts were damaged and four houses fully damaged. “More damage expected if rain intensifies,” the minister further said. Several areas of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, have witnessed heavy rainfall in the past two days. To clear water-logging, inundation of subways, and rain-related tasks, Greater Chennai Corporation deployed 23,000 personnel who slogged amid showers to restore normalcy. The Meteorological department advised 'alert' and preparedness on Tuesday for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli districts. In a bulletin, the department said the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea, extending up to 5.8 kilometers above the mean sea level, persists.

