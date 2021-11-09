Tuesday, November 09, 2021
     
Tamil Nadu rains LIVE updates: Death toll mounts to 5; red alert issued for next two days

The death toll in Tamil Nadu due to rain-related incidents on Tuesday jumped to five, said Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran.

Chennai Updated on: November 09, 2021 12:28 IST
Image Source : PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspects rain-affected areas in Chennai

The death toll in Tamil Nadu due to rain-related incidents on Tuesday jumped to five, said Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran. He added that 538 huts were damaged and four houses fully damaged. “More damage expected if rain intensifies,” the minister further said. Several areas of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, have witnessed heavy rainfall in the past two days. To clear water-logging, inundation of subways, and rain-related tasks, Greater Chennai Corporation deployed 23,000 personnel who slogged amid showers to restore normalcy. The Meteorological department advised 'alert' and preparedness on Tuesday for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli districts. In a bulletin, the department said the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea, extending up to 5.8 kilometers above the mean sea level, persists.

  • Nov 09, 2021 12:26 PM (IST) Posted by Sri Lasya

    Chennai High court slams Municipal Corporation over failure to control floods

    Madras High Court came down hard on Chennai Municipal Corporation for its failure to take adequate measures to prevent inundation in the city during rain. The court asked what the authorities had been doing since the 2015 floods.

     

  • Nov 09, 2021 12:23 PM (IST) Posted by Sri Lasya

    Chennai Traffic police announce traffic diversions due to water logging

    Though Chennai had a respite from incessant rains on Tuesday morning, a few subways and roads continued to be water logged and have been closed for traffic.

     

  • Nov 09, 2021 12:23 PM (IST) Posted by Sri Lasya

    Madurai receives heavy rainfall

    Madurai receives heavy rainfall as Tamil Nadu remains under influence of Northeast monsoon. District Collector inspects the water level in the Sathayar Dam in Madurai 

  • Nov 09, 2021 12:17 PM (IST) Posted by Sri Lasya

    Tamil Nadu CM Inspects Rain-affected Areas, Distributes Relief Materials

