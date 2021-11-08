Tamil Nadu rains: Four killed due to floods, IMD warns of more downpour | Ten Points

Four people were reported dead due to rain-related incidents in Chennai, while over 60 houses suffered damage, authorities said on Monday. To clear water-logging, inundation of subways, and rain-related tasks, Greater Chennai Corporation deployed 23,000 personnel who slogged amid showers to restore normalcy.
Here are the top ten developments:
- Though state-run bus services and in other neighboring regions continued to ply, there was a disruption in services on several routes. Metrorail services were not affected. In Chennai, most roads and bylanes were covered under sheets of water while there was water up to two feet in low-lying localities. Southern Railway said due to rains and water-logging, the 'Sunday pattern' (minimal services) would be in force on November 9 in Chennai suburban train services in Central-Arakkonam, Central-Sullurpeta (Andhra Pradesh), Beach-Chengelpet, and Beach-Velachery sections.
- Given rains, prices of vegetables shot up sharply with a kilo of tomato, which was available for about Rs 30-40, a couple of days ago now being sold at Rs 90-Rs 100. Similarly, prices of other veggies also saw an increase. Considering the showers, the Arignar Anna Zoo said a 'monsoon monitoring team' has been constituted to ensure the safety and security of animals and to undertake immediate remedial measures, if and when warranted.
- The Poondi, Cholavaram, Puzhal, Chembarmbakkam, and Thervai Kandigai reservoirs here and Veeranam lake, released surplus water, which was cumulatively a little over 10,000 cusecs of water, as showers continued in catchment areas. The Mettur reservoir in the Salem district is expected to touch its full level of 120 feet soon and the discharge of surplus water is expected on Tuesday. People have been alerted and local authorities advised to move residents of low-lying areas to safer locations. With the catchment areas of the Cauvery river in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka receiving heavy rains, the inflow of water to the dam was over 27,000 cusecs, almost touching 118 feet, official sources said.
- Coimbatore district administration also sounded an alert to people living along banks of the Noyyal river because of continuing rains. Vellore district authorities said the discharge from Ponnai Anaicut was increased to about 6,364 cusecs by evening. Given the release of surplus water from reservoirs, an alert was sounded to people in their respective regions.
- Four persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Chennai, Theni, and Madurai districts 'in the past 24 hours and 16 heads of cattle died, an official release said.
- The Meteorological department advised 'alert' and preparedness on Tuesday for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli districts. In a bulletin, the department said the cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea, extending up to 5.8 kilometers above the mean sea level, persists.
- In Chennai, as of now, 1,107 people have been sheltered in 48 relief camps, and in total 3,58,500 food packets have been provided. Similarly, in the northern districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengelpet, and Tiruvallur 314 people have been housed in 10 shelters and they are being provided food and all other basic amenities. As many as 200 special monsoon medical camps were held, in which 3,776 people received medical assistance. A total of 152 fever cases, 165 cases related to skin infections, and over 2,600 other cases were treated, said officials.
- Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said two teams of NDRF personnel have been deployed in Madurai and one team each in Chengelpet and Tiruvallur. Similarly, the state disaster response teams are stationed in Thanjavur and Cuddalore districts. The 24 x 7 state control room here and those in districts could be contacted through the toll-free numbers 1070 and 1077 respectively, said officials.
- Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji said of about 44,50,000 power connections in the Chennai distribution circle, only 12,297 connections were disconnected, considering safety. "Power supply will be restored expeditiously with the receding of floodwaters and rains," officials tweeted.
- For the second consecutive day, Chief Minister M K Stalin inspected affected areas and gave away flood relief assistance to affected people at Royapuram here. To clear water-logging, inundation of subways, and rain-related tasks, Greater Chennai Corporation deployed 23,000 personnel who slogged amid showers to restore normalcy.
ALSO READ: Rainfall in October highest in the month in last 120 years: IMD
ALSO READ: PM Modi assures Centre's support as intense rains batter Chennai; more downpour on forecast