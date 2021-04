Image Source : TWITTER@BJP4TAMILNADU After rally and roadshow, Shah enjoys dinner at 'dhaba' in Tamil Nadu

During his visit on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached at a roadside 'dhaba' (eatery) to enjoy dinner. He was accompanied by Bharatiya Janata Party's National General Secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge C.T. Ravi.

On Thursday, Shah participated in election programs in two states in a single day. First, he held a roadshow in Puducherry and then a public meeting and the roadshow in Tamil Nadu.

After continuous busy campaigning in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, he reached for dinner at a roadside 'dhaba' in Krishnaraipuram of Tamil Nadu.

