Tamil Nadu, Puducherry likely to receive rains for next two days

Various parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry continued to receive good spells of rain, with the regional weather office on Tuesday forecasting more showers for the next two days.

While a low pressure area has formed over Bay of Bengal, a similar system continued in the Arabian Sea, S Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said.

The low pressure area over southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal would intensify in the next 24 hours and move north-northwestwards, he told reporters in Chennai.

The weather office forecast rains in most parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during the next two days, with very heavy rainfall likely in ditricts along the Western ghats--The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dinidgul and Theni.

Heavy rains were likely in Chennai, Villupuram, Cauvery delta districts, Ramanathapuram and Puducherry among others, he said.

Pamban and Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district received the highest rainfall of 18 cm each, according to the rainfall data received at 0830 hours Tuesday.

Rameswaram, Thangachimadam, Arantangi, Mohanur, Salem, Kancheepuram and Thanjavur also received good rainfall.

The northeast monsoon had set in over south India on October 16, bringing good spells of rains in various parts of

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry since then, including here.

