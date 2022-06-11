Tamil Nadu: Private college chairman arrested after student complaints of sexual harassment in Virudhunagar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

A chairman of a private college Daswin John Grace in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu has been arrested after a student of the college filed a complaint accusing him of sexual harassment and mental torture, police informed.

In another incident, a retired army man was arrested last month for allegedly sexually misbehaving with an 11-year-old girl in Odisha's Balasore district, police said.

The action was taken against the man after a complaint was lodged against him regarding the incident at a village under Berhampur police station area, police said.

The girl had come to collect some fruits from the 62-year-old man when he took her to his garden and sexually misbehaved with her.

The man has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police added.

ALSO READ | 'Zero-tolerance': Delhi metro responds to woman's allegation of sexual harassment at Jor Bagh station

Latest India News