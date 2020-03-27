In humane gesture, Tamil Nadu procures mobile phones for jail inmates, facilitates video calls with families

In a humane gesture, the Tamil Nadu Prison Department has procured a number of mobile phones to facilitate video calls between jail inmates and their families amid a lockdown forced due to coronavirus crisis in the country.

The move came as the prison authorities could not arrange personal face-to-face meetings with between jail inmates and their families. The state prison department procured at least 58 Android mobile phones to facilitate video chats.

#lockdownindia also prevented #prisoners meeting with their relative's.

In an unique way #TamilNadu Prison Department is felicitating video calls through mobile phones for inmates. This emotional conversation between an inmate and his daughter tells the story.@indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/p9gFaAbTVZ — T Raghavan (@NewsRaghav) March 27, 2020

The total number of coronavirus positive cases soared to 35 on Friday with six new cases being reported in Tamil NADU. While five of the new cases were contacts of those who had tested positive for coronavirus earlier, one 25-year-old female resident of Chennai has been admitted in Ariyalur Government Hospital.

Meanwhile, the state government today ordered filling up of vacancies by appointing 530 doctors, 1000 nurses and 1508 lab technicians and also press into service 200 new ambulance vans.