  4. Tamil Nadu: 1 lioness dead, 9 test COVID positive in Vandalur Zoo

Tamil Nadu: 1 lioness dead, 9 test COVID positive in Vandalur Zoo

'Neela' succumbed to the virus on Thursday while nine others of the 11 in the zoo tested positive, said the officials of the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur.

Chennai Published on: June 04, 2021 19:40 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Tamil Nadu: 1 lioness dead, 9 test COVID positive in Vandalur Zoo.

 

A lioness has died of coronavirus while nine others in the pride have tested positive for the virus at the zoo near here.

The zoo has remained closed with the COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

Recently, eight lions at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad had tested positive for the virus.

Also Read: Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo infected with SARS-CoV2, not Covid: Govt

Also Read: Coronavirus does not spread through animals, only through human to human transmission: Govt

 

 

