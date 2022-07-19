Tamil Nadu: Srimaan Ramchandra takes oath as new chairman of NSUI

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Srimaan will initiate NSUI membership drive in the southern part of the state in the following weeks

Srimaan Ramchandra Raja, the grandson of Former Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly N. R. Alagaraja has been named the new state chairperson of the National Students' Union of India in Tamil Nadu. The oath ceremony took place at a party gathering in the Madurai district.

Srimaan took the oath in the gracious presence of Shri Chinnathambi, Hon'ble State President, NSUI, Tamil Nadu, Shri Mamatha Nerlige, NSUI's Hon'ble National Secretary, and Hon'ble MP Shri Manickam Tagore long with other prominent attendees.

According to sources, Srimaan Ramachandra Raja is expected to represent the best interests of students amid the chaos of the widespread unemployment and steer the wing in the correct direction throughout his tenure. In addition, Srimaan informed that he will initiate NSUI membership drive in the southern part of the state in the following weeks.

