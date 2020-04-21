Tamil Nadu: 76 test COVID-19 positive, 1 death reported; tally reaches 1,596

Tamil Nadu: 76 test COVID-19 positive, 1 death

The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 1,596 in Tamil Nadu after 76 more persons tested positive on Tuesday. The state also reported one casualty, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 18, stated the Tamil Nadu Health Department bulletin. Tamil Nadu is among the worst-hit states by the deadly contagious virus. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi are the other states with a very high number of coronavirus cases.

As per the media bulletin by the Tamil Nadu health ministry, the number of active cases is 940. About 178 COVID-19 patients have been discharged today while a total of 635 patients were cured so far.

The government has set 145 quarantine facilities across the state. Till date, a total of 47,168 people have been tested while 5,458 samples were taken for testing on Tuesday.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 80 per cent of Tamil Nadu’s total cases had a connection to Tablighi Jamaat.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, a health department official said that at least 25 people, including journalists, working for a Tamil news television channel have tested positive for coronavirus.

Last week, the Tamil Nadu government had received 24,000 rapid test kits from China to screen for coronavirus and the state government has sought 50,000 more from the Centre, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. This was out of the order placed for 1.25 lakh kits, which would enable results in a shorter time.

