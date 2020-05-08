Tamil Nadu records 600 new coronavirus cases, 399 from Chennai alone

Image Source : PTI File

Tamil Nadu recorded 600 new coronavirus cases on Friday, state health minister C. Vijayabaskar told the media. Out of these, about 399 were reported from capital Chennai. Three people died of the infection today.

About 6,009 total coronavirus cases have been reported in the state so far. Out of these, 4,361 are active cases. At least 40 people have died in the state so far. Of the total cases, 1589 infections were reported from Chennai's Koyambedu Market which has turned into 'Corona wholesale market' with bulk cases.

With retail sales at the Koyambedu market shut down, many workers had gone to their native districts and were tested positive there. The districts - Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chennai, Perambalur, and Ariyalur- have the major concentration of Covid-19 patients connected to the Koyambedu market.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court today ordered the closure of all state-run TASMAC liquor shops in Tamil Nadu while allowing online sales only. The court order comes after the violation of social distancing norms at liquor shops.

