Tamil Nadu: Naval officer on vacation drowns at Kovalam beach

The officer was posted in New Delhi and he was on a vacation to Kovalam along with his family, the release added.

Chennai Updated on: November 26, 2021 16:38 IST
Tamil Nadu: Naval officer on vacation drowns at Kovalam
Tamil Nadu: Naval officer on vacation drowns at Kovalam beach 

A Naval officer, who was on a vacation, drowned at the suburban Kovalam beach, authorities said on Friday. The officer's body was fished out on Friday at Kelambakkam, about 5 kilometres away from the location where he was washed away.

"Lieutenant Commander J R Suresh of the Indian Navy was washed away at Kovalam beach in the outskirts of Chennai on 25 November 2021 evening. The body of the officer has been recovered at Kelambakam around noon on 26 November," a Defence release said.

