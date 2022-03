Tamil Nadu minister stripped of transport portfolio after casteist slur allegation

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu Minister R S Rajakannappan was on Tuesday divested of his transport portfolio after an official alleged that the minister used a casteist slur against him.

On the recommendations of Chief Minister M K Stalin, the portfolios of nationalized transport and Motor Vehicles Act held by Rajakannappan would now be handled by Minister S S Sivasankar, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Welfare of Backward Classes, the Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities department held by Sivasankar has been allocated to Rajakannappan and he is re-designated as Minister for Backward Classes Welfare.

The divestment of the portfolio, the first after the DMK assumed power in May 2021 assumes significance since the ruling party (unlike the previous AIADMK regimes) does not generally resort to it barring exceptions.

The move is a sequence to an allegation made by a Block Development Officer belonging to Ramanathapuram District. He had alleged that Rajakannappan had on March 27 rebuked him using caste name.

ALSO READ | Converted Muslims in Tamil Nadu complain of losing out on government jobs

ALSO READ | SC permits Tamil Nadu to allocate 50 pc super-speciality medical seats to in-service candidates

Latest India News