Tamil Nadu man arrested with cache of explosives in Kerala's Kottayam The man, identified as Surendran Muthaiya, was arrested after the Kottayam Polie got input from Idukki Vandanmedu Police, who had earlier arrested two individuals possessing explosives.

In a surprising development, a man hailing from Tamil Nadu was arrested for illegally possessing explosive materials in Kerala on Sunday, the state police said. The police found and seized 75 electric detonators and 20 meters of related materials from the house where the accused was arrested.

Providing details about the arrest, Kerala Police said that the arrested person has been identified as 52-year-old Surendran Muthaiya. Muthaiya is a resident of Andipatti in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu, police added.

The arrest came after the Idukki Vandanmedu Police had arrested two other individuals — Shibili from Erattupetta and Faizi from Thekkoy—for smuggling explosives. When the police interrogated them, they got information about Surendran Muthaiya, which was then shared with Kottayam District Police Chief Shahul Hameed.

Based on this information, the Kottayam Police from Pallikkathodu station raided a rented house in Kappukad, Vazhoor. Muthaiya was staying at this house.