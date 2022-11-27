Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@INDIANNAVY Tamil Nadu: Indian Navy launches new Survey Vessel 'Ikshak' to replace Sandhayak Class survey ships

Indian Navy: Indian Navy launched ‘Ikshak’, the third of the four survey vessels (Large) project at Kattupalli in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, November 26.

The ship, named 'Ikshak' which means 'Guide', is being built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) and Larson and Toubro (L&T). The ship's name honours the role that Survey ships have played in ensuring the safety of mariners when at sea.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the survey vessel made her first contact with the water of the Bay of Bengal at 10:40 am at the Launch Ceremony graced by the VAdm MA Hampiholi, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Naval Command."

"Another milestone in #IndianNavy’s Indigenous shipbuilding efforts upholding @PMOIndia's vision of #AatmaNirbharBharat - ‘Ikshak’ 3rd ship of Survey Vessel (Large) launched by Smt Madhumati Hampiholi, spouse of VAdm MA Hampiholi #FOCinC @IN_HQSNC, the Chief Guest (sic)," the Indian Navy tweeted.

Madhumati Hampiholi, the spouse of VAdm MA Hampiholi, launched the ship to the chanting of an Atharva Vedic invocation in accordance with naval marine custom.

MoD signed deal with GRSE to built four SVL ships

Earlier in 2018, the MoD and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) entered into an to built four SVL ships for a total cost of Rs 2435 crores. According to GRSE's build plan, the first ship is being built by GRSE in Kolkata, and the remaining three ships are being built by M/s L&T Shipbuilding in Kattupalli.

The first class ship ‘Sandhayak’ was launched on December 5 2021, at M/s GRSE, Kolkata. In order to collect oceanographic data, SVL ships will reolace the current survey ships of the Sandhayak Class.

About the ship

The Survey Vessel (Large) ships are 110 m long, and 16 m wide with a deep displacement of 3400 tons and a complement of 231 personnel.

The ship's propulsion system consists of two main engines with twin shafts, each capable of a maximum speed of 18 knots and a cruise speed of 14 knots.

For better manoeuvring at low speeds necessary for shallow water survey operations, Bow & Stern Thrusters have been designed. These ships' hulls are made of DMR 249-A steel manufactured by the Steel Authority of India Limited.

(With inputs from ANI)

