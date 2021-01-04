Tamil Nadu govt permits 100% occupancy in theatres, cinemas, multiplexes

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu increases seating capacity of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes to 100%

Tamil Nadu Government on Monday permitted to increase the seating capacity of cinemas, theatres, multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% following COVID-19 protocols. The state government of Tamil Nadu had granted permission to cinema theatres and multiplexes to reopen with 50 per cent seating capacity from November 10.

COVID-19 safety regulations, which are followed in theatres, like compulsory masks, frequent sanitization and social distancing, will need to be followed.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday logged 867 fresh COVID-19 cases and 10 more fatalities, taking the tally to 8,20,712 and the toll to 12,156.

A day after 85 people, including staffers of a luxury hotel here tested positive, an official said 20 people from another star hotel have tested positive out of 232 screened there and 100 more samples have been lifted.

The new infections include 236 from Chennai, nil from Ariyalur and Perambalur districts and single or double digits in other districts, a health department bulletin said.

With 1,002 patients getting discharged, the active cases dipped to 8,127 and a total of 8,00,429 people have got cured.

