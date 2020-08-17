Image Source : FILE HATS OFF! Tamil Nadu IAS officer's salute to lady cop for putting duty over life is must watch

A heartwarming moment was captured on camera in Tamil Nadu the day India celebrated its 74th Independence Day. The rare scene showing a Tamil Nadu IAS officer saluting a lady cop for putting duty over her life has captured many hearts.

India celebrated its 74th Independence Day with pomp and show. Pictures of celebrations trickled in from across the country. But this video from Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai is a sight to behold.

Inspector Allirani carried a person who died of COVID-19 when his close friends and family refused to even come near his body. The female cop's great gesture earned her praise. IAS officer and District Collector Kandasamy awarded her and stepped off the dias to salute her.

