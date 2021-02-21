Image Source : AP Landslide, falling of trees on Coonoor-Ooty Road, traffic hit

Heavy rain triggered landslide and uprooting of trees on the Coonoor-Ooty road paralysing vehicular traffic since early Sunday.

The inclement weather led to the diversion of vehicles to Mettupalayam and Coimbatore via Kothagiri, police said.

The area experienced biting cold too, the police said.

Officials and workers from the departments of Public Works and Fire and Rescue Services, Police, and Highways are clearing the debris to restore smooth flow of traffic.

ALSO READ | Himachal Pradesh: Landslide in Kinnaur leaves hundreds of people stranded

Latest India News