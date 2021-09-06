Monday, September 06, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Tamil Nadu govt to celebrate Ramaswamy Periyar's birth anniversary as social justice day: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu govt to celebrate Ramaswamy Periyar's birth anniversary as social justice day: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu government has decided to celebrate the Periyar's birth anniversary every year to serve as a symbolic reinforcement of his egalitarian principles.

PTI PTI
Chennai Published on: September 06, 2021 13:51 IST
periyar birth anniversary, social justice day, mk stalin
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Statue of rationalist leader E V Ramasamy, popularly known as 'Periyar' in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to celebrate every year the birth anniversary of reformist leader E V Ramasamy Periyar on September 17 as "Social Justice Day," Chief Minister M K Stalin announced in the Assembly on Monday. Periyar's ideology was all about social justice, self-respect, rationalism and equality, which laid the foundation stone for the Tamil society's growth during the last century and it would also pave the way for the future, Stalin said.

Hence, the government has decided to celebrate the leader's birth anniversary every year to serve as a symbolic reinforcement of his egalitarian principles, the Chief Minister said amid thumping of benches.

On that day every year, employees in all government offices including the State Secretariat would take pledges to follow values based on such lofty ideals which includes, brotherhood, equality, self-respect and rationalism, he said.

The Chief Minister recalled the services of Periyar (September 17, 1879--December 24, 1973) to the Tamil society and said he was instrumental in the enactment of the first Constitutional Amendment Act (that safeguarded reservation for backward classes).

Also Read: TN CM Stalin rules out scope for parleys with Karnataka on Mekedatu reservoir row

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Covid-19 lockdown restrictions extended till September 15. Details here

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News