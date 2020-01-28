Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu doctors remove half kg hair, shampoo sachets from minor girl's stomach

In a rare occurrence, doctors at a Tamil Nadu hospital have removed sachets of shampoo and hair from the body of a 13-year-old girl. The surgery, at a Coimbatore hospital, was performed after the girl was admitted with complaints of frequent stomach aches for the past few months. A scan later revealed a ball-like object (half kg hair) in the stomach and doctors decided to remove it by endoscopy, hospital chairman V G Mohanprasad said.

As the attempt failed, it was decided to operate to remove the foreign particles, he said. Accordingly, surgeon Gokul Kripashankar and team conducted the surgery and successfully removed the hair and the empty shampoo packets from her stomach, he said.

The girl, a Class 7 student, was mentally upset due to the death of a close relative, which led to her consuming objects like the empty packets and hair, which accumulated, resulting in frequent pain, Gokul told reporters.

The girl has recovered fully and is normal, he said.

