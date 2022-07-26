Follow us on Image Source : PTI Class 12 girl from Tamil Nadu dies by suicide inside hostel room, no note found

Tamil Nadu girl suicide: In a shocking incident, a class 12 girl from Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district committed suicide in her hostel room in the wee hours of Monday, police informed. As per her friends, she hadn't visited home for a month and was looking gloomy. She studied in a government-aided school and her body was taken to the Tiruvallu government medical college for postmortem.

Several protests broke out in the area by locals and parents, near the school premises under heavy police deployment. The girl's parents were daily wage labourers and she studied in Kilacheri village. Meanwhile, villagers from her native place staged a protest blocking the bus and vehicles in Tiruttani town of the district.

"On Monday morning, after the girls left for school, the victim had allegedly told her friends that she would come late. However, since she did not return, staff checked on her hostel room and found her hanging from the ceiling," the police said.

After preliminary investigations, police said, there was no suicide note retrieved from the hostel. The case has been registered at Mappedu police station and has been transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID). CB-CID Officials are now enquiring about the school staff members and hostel warden on the school campus.

Gayathri, cousin sister of the victim and Padaiyappa, cousin brother of the victim said, "We have our own apprehensions on her death and we suspect something hidden behind her death. We won't get the body (before her autopsy) and will not know what really happened to her. She is not the kind of girl who would attempt suicide. She is so innocent with a kind heart."

"Even on the night of July 24, she spoke with family members. She was sounding normal too. There is a mystery behind her death," they said. M Sathapriya, DIG, Kanchipuram city, "We have properly informed family members of the victim at the time we reached the spot. All the members are here from the morning. Till now, we didn't find any letter or evidence. CB-CID has started the investigation."

"To avoid additional problems, we have deployed police protection for the school campus. The truth will be revealed only after investigation," the police official said. Durga, sister-in-law of the victim, "There is a mystery behind her death. The girl can't opt suicide. She is so innocent. I hope that she will get justice."

On July 13, a 16-year-old girl reportedly died in her hostel premises of a private school in Kallakurichi. The girl's parents suspected foul play while police said she allegedly died by suicide.

(With ANI Inputs)

