Tamil Nadu: Five of family dead after 5 vehicles pileup in Cuddalore

Five members of a family were killed after 5 vehicles collided with each other near Veppur of Cuddalore district on Tuesday.
“Bodies were recovered from the car and sent to a government hospital,” said Cuddalore Police
Further details are awaited.
