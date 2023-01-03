Tuesday, January 03, 2023
     
Tamil Nadu: Five of family dead after 5 vehicles pileup in Cuddalore

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) Updated on: January 03, 2023 8:41 IST
5 died in the accident
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC 5 died in the accident

Five members of a family were killed after 5 vehicles collided with each other near Veppur of Cuddalore district on Tuesday. 

“Bodies were recovered from the car and sent to a government hospital,” said Cuddalore Police 

Further details are awaited.

