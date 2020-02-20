Image Source : FILE Tamil Nadu fisherman injured in Lankan Navy firing (Representational Image)

A 52-year-old Tamil Nadu fisherman was injured when the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly opened fire at his boat while he was fishing with others off Katchatheevu in the island nation's waters. Sisu of Thangachimadam sustained the injury after shards from the window hit by a rubber bullet pierced his eye.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when more than 2,000 fishermen from in and around this town were catching fish near Katchatheevu islet, Rameswaram Fishermen Association President P Sesuraja alleged.

The Lankan naval personnel on patrol duty arrived at the spot and started firing at the fishermen's boats leaving one person injured, he said. The Sri Lankan authorities also snapped the fishing nets of several boats before chasing them away.

All the fishermen were forced to return to the shore this morning without any catch, Sesuraja added.

The injured fisherman has been taken to Madurai for treatment. Meanwhile, police and fisheries department officials carried out an inspection of the boat that was attacked. "We have recorded the statements of the fishermen," Fisheries department Assistant Director Yuvraj said.

