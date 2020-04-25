Tamil Nadu doctor dies of corona, state govt turns down widow's plea on burial

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu doctor dies of coronavirus, state govt turns down widow's plea on burial

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday turned down the request of the family of neurosurgeon Simon Hercules who died of Covid-19 to bury his body at a cemetery in Kilpauk locality. The wife of Hercules had earlier appealed to Chief Minister K. Palaniswami to permit the casket containing her husband's body to be taken out from a different cemetery and bury it at a cemetery as per his last wish.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to turn down the family's request based on an expert committee's decision.

The Corporation said it is unsafe to take out the body and bury it elsewhere after it was buried safely first.

The 55-year old Hercules died here recently at a private hospital and his mortal remains were taken to Kilpauk cemetery, but the locals protested against the burial fearing spread of virus.

His body was then taken to a different cemetery where a large crowd gathered and attacked the ambulance and its occupants protesting against the burial there.

However, the body was buried after police intervened. The police have arrested 20 persons in this connection.

On Wednesday Chief Minister K. Palaniswami spoke to Hercules' wife Anandhi Simon and consoled her.

In a video message, she appealed to Palaniswami to shift the casket containing his mortal remains to the Kilpauk cemetery as per his last wish.

She said her husband before being put on the ventilator had expressed his wish to be buried as per the family ritual.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage