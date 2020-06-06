Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu govt caps COVID-19 treatment charges in private hospitals

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday capped the charges for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals across the state and announced that no fee over and above the fixed slab can be claimed from patients. The per day charges for treatment in Intensive Care Units shall not exceed Rs 15,000 and in general wards, for asymptomatic people and those with mild symptoms, the maximum is Rs 7,500, the government said.

Following patients' complaints of exorbitant fee in private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment a panel headed by Health Secretary Beela Rajesh submitted a report to the government on permissible charges for private hospitals, an official release said.

The government, considering the report has fixed the upper ceiling. "The charges that have been announced are the maximum.

No fee over and above the permitted charges can be collected from the patients," the government said.

(With PTI inputs)

