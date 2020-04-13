Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu: 98 more cases of COVID-19 reported; state total at 1,173

COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu continued to mount with 98 people, including 91 "same source" contacts, testing positive for coronavirus on Monday, taking the tally in the state to 1,173, the health department said. The other seven cases were secondary contacts and included doctors and medical staff, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said. The state on Sunday registered 106 fresh cases.

Of the 98 positive cases, as many as 91 of them were 'same source' contacts, she said, an apparent reference to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the state remained at 11, she told reporters here.

The number of discharged has increased to 58, she added.

