Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu reports 231 new COVID-19 cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu has reached 2,757 as 231 more cases were recorded on Saturday while one person died due to COVID-19. In Chennai, 174 new cases were detected out of 231 cases, taking the city tally to 1,257. Chennai has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state, followed by Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Chengalpattu. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu is the sixth in the list of worst-hit states by coronavirus in India.

Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: District-Wise list

Tamil Nadu district-wise list of coronavirus cases

