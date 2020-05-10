More than 67,000 infected by coronavirus in India; more cases in Tamil Nadu now than in Delhi

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases now than in Delhi

The total number of coronavirus infections in India on Sunday reached 67,026, as per a tally maintained by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The PTI collates its data from the state governments, the agency said in its report. A total of 2,135 deaths have been reported across the country due to the pandemic so far, as per the news agency's tally.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, meanwhile, is reporting 62,939 coronavirus infections in the country, which also include 2,109 deaths. Centre's figures were last updated at 8 AM on Sunday.

In a major development, the number of coronavirus infections in Tamil Nadu have surpassed that of the national capital of Delhi on Sunday, as per the latest numbers released by the state health department.

The number of confirmed cases in the southern state has reached 7,204 while the number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 5,195. With Sunday's cases, Tamil Nadu has become the third worst-hit state by coronavirus in India after Maharashtra and Gujarat.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1980 925 45 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 62 36 2 5 Bihar 653 330 5 6 Chandigarh 173 24 3 7 Chhattisgarh 59 43 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 6923 2069 73 10 Goa 7 7 0 11 Gujarat 8195 2545 493​ 12 Haryana 703 300 10 13 Himachal Pradesh 59 35 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 861 383 9 15 Jharkhand 157 78 3 16 Karnataka 848 422 31 17 Kerala 512 489 3 18 Ladakh 45 17 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 3614 1676 215 20 Maharashtra 22171 4199 832 21 Manipur 2 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 10 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 362 68 3 25 Puducherry 11 7 1 26 Punjab 1823 166 31 27 Rajasthan 3753 1924 107 28 Tamil Nadu 7204 1959 47 29 Telangana 1196 751 30 30 Tripura 136 2 0 31 Uttarakhand 68 46 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 3462 1504 74 33 West Bengal 1939 417 113 Total number of confirmed cases in India 67026 20469 2135

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage