More than 67,000 infected by coronavirus in India; more cases in Tamil Nadu now than in Delhi

The total number of coronavirus infections in India on Sunday reached 67,026, as per a tally maintained by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The PTI collates its data from the state governments, the agency said in its report. A total of 2,135 deaths have been reported across the country due to the pandemic so far, as per the news agency's tally.
The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, meanwhile, is reporting 62,939 coronavirus infections in the country, which also include 2,109 deaths. Centre's figures were last updated at 8 AM on Sunday.
In a major development, the number of coronavirus infections in Tamil Nadu have surpassed that of the national capital of Delhi on Sunday, as per the latest numbers released by the state health department.
The number of confirmed cases in the southern state has reached 7,204 while the number of active coronavirus cases in the state stands at 5,195. With Sunday's cases, Tamil Nadu has become the third worst-hit state by coronavirus in India after Maharashtra and Gujarat.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Deaths ( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1980
|925
|45
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|62
|36
|2
|5
|Bihar
|653
|330
|5
|6
|Chandigarh
|173
|24
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|43
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|6923
|2069
|73
|10
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|8195
|2545
|493
|12
|Haryana
|703
|300
|10
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|59
|35
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|861
|383
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|157
|78
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|848
|422
|31
|17
|Kerala
|512
|489
|3
|18
|Ladakh
|45
|17
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|3614
|1676
|215
|20
|Maharashtra
|22171
|4199
|832
|21
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|10
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|362
|68
|3
|25
|Puducherry
|11
|7
|1
|26
|Punjab
|1823
|166
|31
|27
|Rajasthan
|3753
|1924
|107
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|7204
|1959
|47
|29
|Telangana
|1196
|751
|30
|30
|Tripura
|136
|2
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|68
|46
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|3462
|1504
|74
|33
|West Bengal
|1939
|417
|113
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|67026
|20469
|2135