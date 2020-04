Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu COVID-19 Update: Close to 100 fresh cases reported; total tally rises to 834

Close to a 100 new coronavirus have been reported from Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours. Ninety-two more infected in the state have taken the overall total to 834. Tamil Nadu has also seen 8 deaths related to COVID-19 while 21 people have recovered.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Police were searching for a Covid-19 patient who was discharged by a hospital in Villupuram district by mistake. The hospital had discharged four coronavirus positive patients owing to a clerical error on Tuesday.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News