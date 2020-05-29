Tamil Nadu coronavirus count cross 20,000, death toll rises to 154

Image Source : PTI Representational image

As many as 874 persons tested positive for coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Tamil Nadu, while nine Covid-19 patients died on Friday, the state Health Department said. In a statement issued here, it said with the new cases, taking the total tally to 20,246 in the state, which include 1,203 children in the age group 0-12.

Out of the total tally, the number of active cases stands at 8,776.

Included in the new infections are 141 persons who have returned to the state from other states like Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Telangana and Karnataka.

With nine persons breathing their last on Friday, the total Covid-19 death toll goes up to 154.

On Friday, 11,334 samples were tested, taking the total to 4.66 lakh. Testing of 636 samples are under process.

Chennai with its high density of population continued to see the highest number of infections at 618 taking the total tally to 13,362. Chengalpattu district reported 61 cases.

However, 23 districts did not report any positive cases on Friday.

