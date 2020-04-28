5-day-old baby girl among 121 new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, state's tally at 2,058

121 new coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, state's tally at 2,058

Tamil Nadu reported 121 new cases of coronavirus as on Tuesday evening. The state’s tally has increased to 2,058. Earliet in the day, a 68-year-old man died of COVID-19.

121 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 2,058: Tamil Nadu Health Department pic.twitter.com/2b2UgpCbE2 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

Chief Minister K Palaniswami, chairing a review meeting of top officials at the Secretariat, said coronavirus cases in the state was on the rise as people have a casual attitude towards norms like social distancing and do not understand the gravity of the contagion.

Among the newly infected was a five day old baby girl. While 27 people were discharged following treatment at various hospitals in the State, the aggregate number of people recovered so far was 1,128, the bulletin said.

