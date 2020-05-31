Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases breach 1,000-mark in single day

Image Source : PTI Representational image

On the day when the Tamil Nadu government relaxed some lockdown restrictions, the state breached the 1,000-mark for new coronavirus infections with as many as 1,149 persons testing positive over the past 24 hours. In a statement issued here on Sunday, the state Health Department said 1,149 persons, including 95 who had come from other states and foreign countries tested positive for coronavirus taking the total tally to 22,333.

According to the statement, a total of 99,651 persons have come to Tamil Nadu from other Indian states and overseas till May 30 and 1,570 persons have tested positive for coronavirus.

The statement also said 13 Covid-19 patients died taking the total death toll to 173.

The state capital Chennai with its high density of population continued to see the highest number of infections at 804 taking its total tally to 14,802. The Chengalpattu district reported 85 positive cases.

As on Sunday, coronavirus cases in Chennai stood at 14,802, followed by Chengalpattu (1,177), Tiruvallur (948) and Kancheepuram (407).

On Sunday 12,807 samples were tested taking the total to 4.91 lakh. Testing of 689 samples are under process.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 1,286. The total number of active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 9,400.

