Friday, May 28, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Tamil Nadu constitutes special team to tackle mucormycosis cases

Tamil Nadu constitutes special team to tackle mucormycosis cases

According to a statement by the state health dept, the committee which comprises experts from public and private sector, including medical experts, would advise the state govt on prevention and treatment of the disease. 

IANS IANS
Chennai Published on: May 28, 2021 19:08 IST
Tamil Nadu, special team, coronavirus tackle, mucormycosis cases, black fungus cases, coronavirus pa
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

Tamil Nadu constitutes special team to tackle mucormycosis cases.

 

The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a special task force to tackle mucormycosis or black fungus. The 12-member committee is chaired by the Director of Medical Education (DME) and will advise the state government on issues related to mucormycosis, the fungal disease which is reported in patients recovering from Covid-19 infection.

According to a statement by the state health department, the committee which comprises experts from the public and private sector, including medical experts, would advise the state government on prevention and treatment of the disease. This task force would also update the government on the latest international research on mucormycosis.

The task force which comprises the Director of Medical Education as the Chairman will have the Director of Regional Institute of Ophthalmology and Government Ophthalmic hospital as the member secretary. The Directors of Medical and Rural Health services and Public Health and Preventive Medicine are among the members of the committee.

ENT specialists- Mohan Kameswaran of Madras ENT Research Foundation and Babu Manohar of Apollo hospitals; infectious disease specialists- Subramanian Swaminathan of Global Hospital and V. Ramasubramanian of Apollo hospitals; Mohan Rajan of Rajan Eye Care; Microbiologists- Anupama Nithya of Sri Ramachandra Hospital and Balajee of Global hospital; the Heads of ENT and Microbiology departments of Madras Medical College are the other members of the task force.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 31

Also Read: Tamil Nadu sees drop in new COVID-19 cases, fatalities for 2nd day

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X