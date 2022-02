'Hijab row' causes stir during civic polls in Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

A verbal duel broke out on Saturday between a BJP agent in a polling station near here when he objected to a woman voter wearing a 'Hijab' and others and the Saffron party man was finally sent out of the booth.

When the Hijab clad woman voter turned up at a polling booth in suburban Melur to cast her vote in the urban civic polls, the BJP man objected saying she could not be identified.

An argument ensued and polling officials said she was identified on the basis of her voter card (EPIC) and her face was not covered.

Agents of other parties including the DMK and AIADMK opposed the BJP agent's objection and said it had no ground. The BJP man argued with police personnel as well.

Eventually, he was requested by authorities to leave the polling station and the woman voted and left the place.

