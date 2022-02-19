Saturday, February 19, 2022
     
'Hijab row' causes stir during civic polls in Tamil Nadu

An argument ensued over a woman voter wearing a 'Hijab', and polling officials said she was identified on the basis of her voter card (EPIC) and her face was not covered.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Chennai Updated on: February 19, 2022 17:09 IST
Image Source : PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his wife Durga Stalin show their fingers marked with indelible ink, after casting their votes during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. 

Highlights

  • A verbal duel broke out on Saturday between a BJP agent in a polling station during TN civic polls.
  • A woman voter wearing a 'Hijab' was objected by the BJP agent.
  • Eventually, he was requested by authorities to leave the polling station.

A verbal duel broke out on Saturday between a BJP agent in a polling station near here when he objected to a woman voter wearing a 'Hijab' and others and the Saffron party man was finally sent out of the booth.

When the Hijab clad woman voter turned up at a polling booth in suburban Melur to cast her vote in the urban civic polls, the BJP man objected saying she could not be identified.

An argument ensued and polling officials said she was identified on the basis of her voter card (EPIC) and her face was not covered.

Agents of other parties including the DMK and AIADMK opposed the BJP agent's objection and said it had no ground. The BJP man argued with police personnel as well.

Eventually, he was requested by authorities to leave the polling station and the woman voted and left the place.

Also Read | Urban civic polls: Voting begins in Tamil Nadu amid tight security

 

