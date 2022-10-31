Tamil Nadu: CM MK Stalin lauds Coimbatore Police for handling car explosion case aptly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Stalin gives the certificates to 14 police personnel

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday praised Coimbatore Police for handling car explosives case in the city. The CM gave away certificates of appreciation to police personnel of Coimbatore city for swiftly probing the car blast case.

Stalin gave the certificates to 14 police personnel, marking the presentation of similar documents to a total 58 personnel of Coimbatore, which includes officers as well in the presence of top officials at the Secretariat.

His formal appreciation, hailing the police force of the western city for quick probe and initiation of preventive measures is significant against the backdrop of BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai targeting the DMK regime on the explosion case.

Governor R N Ravi's remarks over the matter also led to a furore with the DMK alliance claiming that his views were aimed at pleasing the Saffron party.

What was exactly the case

On October 23, explosives were seized from the residence of Jameesha Mubin who was killed after a gas cylinder exploded in a car he travelled in. He is suspected to be a key player in a conspiracy. Six men, his associates, were arrested. The case, initially probed by the Tamil Nadu police was handed over to the National Investigation Agency. Post explosion tension prevailed in the city and Opposition criticized Stalin government accusing his government to fail to maintain the law-and-order situation in the state. The stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was invoked in the case relating to the explosion in the city that killed one person, while five others have been arrested over the incident and police had intensified the probe covering all aspects including terror angle. The arrested were identified by the police as Muhammad Talka, Muhammed Azharuddin, Muhammed Riyaz, Firoze Ismail and Muhammed Nawaz Ismail, all in their 20s.

