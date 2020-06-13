Tamil Nadu records 30 COVID-19 deaths in single-day; 1,989 more test positive for coronavirus

Image Source : PTI Tamil Nadu records 30 COVID-19 deaths in single-day

A record 30 coronavirus patients breathed their last while 1,989 more persons tested positive in Tamil Nadu over the last 24 hours, the Health Department said on Saturday. It is the highest death toll in a day since the coronavirus outbreak in the state. The department said the state's total death toll now is 397.

The active cases in the state now total 18,878.

The 1,989 new cases were detected after testing 17,911 swab samples. The total corona positive cases in Tamil Nadu till date stands at 42,687.

As many as 1,362 patients were cured and discharged from various hospitals on Saturday, taking the total tally to 23,409.

The number of infected children in the age group 0-12 went up to 2,194.

State capital Chennai continued to lead Covid-19 infection table with 1,487 cases, and the total tally stands at 30,444.

