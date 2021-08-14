Saturday, August 14, 2021
     
Taliban warns India against military moves in Afghanistan

Taliban spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen warned India against military moves in the country but assured embassies and staff that there is no danger from their side.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: August 14, 2021 17:03 IST
taliban, taliban warns indian army, afghanistan
Image Source : AP

The Taliban spokesperson said that it follows a general policy of not allowing anyone to use Afghan soil against any country including the neighboring nations.

The Taliban has warned India against military moves in Afghanistan, pointing to the fate of other military powers.

"If they (India) come to Afghanistan militarily and have their presence, I think that will not be good for them. They've seen the fate of military presence in Afghanistan of other countries, so it is an open book for them," Taliban spokesperson Muhammed Suhail Shaheen said as per media reports.

He also denied that the Taliban has ties with other terror groups based in Pakistan. "They are not based on ground realities but on basis of their certain policies towards us, on the basis of politically motivated goals," he added.

The Taliban has assured embassies and staff that there is no danger from their side. The Taliban spokesperson said that it follows a general policy of not allowing anyone to use Afghan soil against any country including the neighbouring nations.

On reports of Indian officials meeting the Taliban in Doha, the spokesperson said that he could not confirm the development. Shaheen said the Taliban appreciates India for helping the Afghan people, while also praising reconstruction activities.

"We appreciate everything that has been done for people of Afghanistan like dams, national and infrastructure projects and anything that's for Afghanistan's development, reconstruction, and economic prosperity for people," he added.

