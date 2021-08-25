Taliban tell women Afghan govt workers to stay home until security allows

Follow us on Image Source : AP Taliban fighters search a vehicle at a checkpoint on the road in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan.

Taliban, which has taken over Kabul last week remembring the world of its arrocities on the humanity during its previous rule, has now announced that female Afghan government workers wil stay at home until security allows, AFP reported.

In addition to this as evacuation exercise is underway in Afghanistan, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid has said that the United States should not encourage the Afghan elite to leave the country. He also said that the Taliban are committed to resolving the problem in Panjshir peacefully, according to TOLOnews.

"The US should not encourage Afganistan doctors, engineer and elite to leave Afghanistan. We want peace and stability and evacuate foreign people by August 31 but we don't want Afghans to leave," Zabihullah Mujahid said in a presser.

Mujahid has also said that no house to house searches have happened anywhere, as the Taliban already announced a general amnesty.

Mujahid added that all media outlets including National Radio Television have resumed their activities "without any fear or hesitation."

