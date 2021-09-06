The 'Taliban style' college in Afghanistan: Veil in classroom separates female, male students

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The 'Taliban style' college in Afghanistan: Veil in classroom separate female students with males

In what could be the first image of a classroom under the Taliban's rule in Afghanistan, the girls and boys were seen sitting separately and divided by a cloth partition.

Earlier, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, who has been appointed by the Taliban as the acting Minister for Afghanistan's Ministry of Higher Education, said classrooms for female students will be separate from those of males. Speaking with officials of public and private universities and employees of the Ministry on Sunday, Haqqani said Afghan girls have the right to study but they cannot study in the same classrooms with boys.

He added that a safe educational environment will be provided for female students.

The former Ministry of Higher Education, Abbas Basir, at the same event had said that the Taliban has promised to preserve the past two decades' achievements in the education sector and in the higher education ministry, the report said.

