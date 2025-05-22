'Take credible and verifiable actions...': India sends strong message to Turkey over support to Pakistan "We expect Turkiye to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades. Relations are built on the basis of sensitivities to each other’s concerns," Ministry of External Affairs said

New Delhi:

India expects Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to stop supporting cross-border terrorism and take clear actions against the terror ecosystem Islamabad has harboured over the years, the Centre said on Thursday in a clear and firm message to Turkey.

"We expect Turkiye to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades. Relations are built on the basis of sensitivities to each other’s concerns," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a briefing in New Delhi.

The remarks come in the wake of Turkey's continued support to Pakistan and opposing India's Operation Sindoor, which was launched against terrorist launch pads across the border in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Following a strain in India-Turkey relations due to Ankara's growing closeness with Pakistan after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India has emphasised that bilateral ties must be based on mutual respect and sensitivity to each other's concerns.

Indus Waters Treaty to remain suspended

Jaiswal further added that India's position remains clear that no dialogue can happen with Pakistan unless it acts against terrorism and hands over terrorist which were named in a list sent by New Delhi a few years ago besides acting illegally occupied part of Jammu and Kashmir. He also added that the Indus Waters Treaty will remain suspended as "blood and water cannot flow together".

'You are well aware of our position that any India-Pakistan engagement has to be bilateral. At the same time, I would like to remind you that talks and terror don't go together. On terrorism itself, we are open to discussing the handing over to India of noted terrorists whose list was provided to Pakistan some years ago. I would like to underline that any bilateral discussion on Jammu & Kashmir will only be on the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan," he said.